Nelson to host wildfire and climate change conference

B.C. has already experienced extreme floods throughout the month of May and in the current fiscal year, 241 fires have been recorded provincially, totaling 34,370 Ha. of forest burnt. These extreme events make the Wildfire and Climate Change Conference, taking place in Nelson, from June 26-28, 2018, very timely.

The conference is being organized by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and the Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative (SIFCo). Conference attendees will learn about local, national and international initiatives to address the growing challenges associated with climate change and wildfire behaviour, and the importance of creating fire-resilient ecosystems. Presenters are coming from as far away as Oregon and New Mexico.

The organizers are encouraging locals to register under the individual or non-profit rate to receive the conference discount. Tickets have been selling quickly and they are encouraging potential attendees to register soon.

The conference was organized to discuss a wide range of topics in presentations and workshops over the course of three days, including:

• Creating more resilient ecosystems that could better adapt to climate change and help mitigate wildfire risks;

• Encouraging forest industry licensees to share their expertise at the landscape level related to wildfire risk mitigation, effective carbon management and improving the resiliency of Crown land over time; and

• Educating the public and local governments about wildfire risk mitigation and the potential impacts of climate change.

Learn More and Register: Wildfire and Climate Change Conference: www.kootenaywildfire.ca