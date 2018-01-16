The Glade II ferry enters into full service in February. (Submitted photo)

New Glade ferry enters testing phase

The Glade II will be able to carry heavier loads and will use less greenhouse gases.

The second of four ferries being built by Waterbridge Steel in Nakusp is about to enter service.

The Glade II is now in its testing phase and should be fully operational by early February.

Glade is a community on the Kootenay River between Nelson and Castlegar.

“This new, state-of-the-art ferry gives West Kootenay residents the comfort of knowing they can get groceries, attend medical appointments and access other important services when they need to,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This ferry will not only help residents get from A to B, but will also ensure a safe, reliable and efficient crossing of the Kootenay River for many years to come.”

The new ferries are larger and able to carry more vehicles than the existing ferries, with capacity increased to handle commercial vehicles at full highway loads.

While the ferries are docked during off-peak hours, power will be supplied by on-board batteries. This will reduce noise at the terminal, and lower the vessels’ greenhouse gas emissions.

In addition to the new ferry for Glade, Waterbridge is building ferries to replace aging vessels serving the community of Harrop, on the Kootenay River, and Arrow Park on Arrow Lake. A new cable ferry to serve Adams Lake went into service in spring 2017.

Waterbridgewas awarded a $27.9-million contract in 2016 to design and build the four new cable ferries. All new vessels are scheduled to be in service by the end of 2019.

The project created about 30 jobs for four years during the construction in Nakusp.

Previous story
Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire
Next story
Warm heart, cool donation

Just Posted

Warm heart, cool donation

Maglio’s steps up to help the Downtown Dinner Committee at Trail United Church

Trust grants support child care in Trail

Columbia Basin Trust announces $1 million in child care capital grants

Genelle ‘vehicle incident’ under RCMP investigation

Regional firefighters respond to car fire Sunday night

New Glade ferry enters testing phase

The Glade II will be able to carry heavier loads and will use less greenhouse gases.

Colombo Lodge 2018 executives

Colombo Lodge 2018 executives

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

VISAC; Educating and empowering through art

Trail is the only local stop on the Breastfeeding Art Expo’s six-city tour of Interior B.C.

Premier touches on multiple topics ahead of Asia trade trip

Housing and childcare are expected to be the focus of the BC NDP’s first budget in February.

Premier offers condolences to family of boy, 15, killed in Vancouver crossfire

John Horgan: ‘No stone is to be left unturned until we find the perpetrator of this heinous crime’

VIDEO: Explorers uncover Canada’s deepest cave in Fernie

The cave, named Bisaro Anima, was confirmed to have broken the record on New Year’s Day

Vernon to host largest Special Olympics B.C. Winter Games in 2019

Games to be held Feb. 21-23, with more than 800 athletes expected to take part

Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Former communications director Brian Bonney’s sentencing hearing for breach of trust is underway

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

Rare bird visit to Cranbrook sparks BC-wide interest

A female northern cardinal has made Cranbrook her home, and is drawing birders from all over BC

Most Read