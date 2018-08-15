Susan Brown replaces Chris Mazurkewich as Interior Health’s president and CEO. Photo courtesy Interior Health

New Interior Health president named

Susan Brown has been with IH since 2011

Susan Brown has been appointed president and chief executive officer for Interior Health, effective Oct. 29.

“With an in-depth knowledge of Interior Health and a deeply rooted commitment to patient, and family centred care, Ms. Brown has the experience and broad skill set required to lead the health authority in its efforts to improve patient care in communities across the Interior,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Brown has been a senior executive at IH since 2011, when she accepted the role of vice president of tertiary services. Within eight months, her position expanded to leadership of all Acute Services, and in 2015 she became IH’s VP and chief operating officer, hospitals and communities.

In this capacity, Brown has worked with staff and physician teams across IH, leading clinical services at 22 hospitals and in communities across the region. In addition to hospital and community care operations, her current portfolio includes assisted living, cardiac program, surgical network, allied health, professional practice office, and the ethics council. Additionally, Brown has built strong relationships with leadership of the seven interior region nations, and will continue to work alongside Aboriginal partners to advance First Nation and Métis health outcomes.

Before coming to IH, Brown was executive director, medicine program at Fraser Health, as well as having oversight over health-care operations within the Peace Arch Hospital and White Rock Community. She is a certified health executive and holds a Master of Health Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and has worked for over 30 years in health care in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, president and CEO Chris Mazurkewich announced his intention to retire at the end of October.

Previous story
B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

More than 3,300 firefighters are battling more than 500 fires

Search for missing Cranbrook woman ongoing

Louise Baxter missing in Jumbo Pass area since Sunday

Quick response quells Rossland Avenue fire

Fire, three alarms, a rescue boat deployed and a semi-trailer rollover all in one weekend for KBRFR

EpiPen shortage now a local concern

Health Canada issued a warning July 30 that the EpiPen shortage could drag into next year

The making of Champions

Champions Hockey School is on ice in the Trail Memorial Centre this week

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Thieves steal supplies, tools and juice boxes from B.C. summer camp

‘Take a moment to think about who you stole from,’ says Burns Bog Society’s Mark Robertson

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

More than one hundred municipal wastewater systems did not report how much raw sewage overflowed from their pipes in 2017.

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

The “real number” of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward.

Defiant as Trump rages, Omarosa says she won’t be silenced

Manigault Newman declared she will not be silenced by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle.

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge sent dozens of cars and three trucks plunging as much as 45 metres (150 feet) to the ground Tuesday.

Plane fighting wildfire crashes near Canada/U.S. border

The plane experienced an unknown problem.

Most Read