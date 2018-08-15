New Interior Health president named

Susan Brown has been appointed president and chief executive officer for Interior Health, effective Oct. 29.

“With an in-depth knowledge of Interior Health and a deeply rooted commitment to patient, and family centred care, Ms. Brown has the experience and broad skill set required to lead the health authority in its efforts to improve patient care in communities across the Interior,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Brown has been a senior executive at IH since 2011, when she accepted the role of vice president of tertiary services. Within eight months, her position expanded to leadership of all Acute Services, and in 2015 she became IH’s VP and chief operating officer, hospitals and communities.

In this capacity, Brown has worked with staff and physician teams across IH, leading clinical services at 22 hospitals and in communities across the region. In addition to hospital and community care operations, her current portfolio includes assisted living, cardiac program, surgical network, allied health, professional practice office, and the ethics council. Additionally, Brown has built strong relationships with leadership of the seven interior region nations, and will continue to work alongside Aboriginal partners to advance First Nation and Métis health outcomes.

Before coming to IH, Brown was executive director, medicine program at Fraser Health, as well as having oversight over health-care operations within the Peace Arch Hospital and White Rock Community. She is a certified health executive and holds a Master of Health Studies and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and has worked for over 30 years in health care in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Earlier this year, president and CEO Chris Mazurkewich announced his intention to retire at the end of October.