New seniors care facility officially announced

It’s the worst-kept secret in Cranbrook.

Construction has been underway for a new seniors housing facility on Kootenay Street that will add nearly 100 units and beds, through a partnership between Golden Life Management, Columbia Basin Trust and Interior Health.

The planned Kootenay Street Village features 97 units, which will be operated by Golden Life Management, and includes 30 new publicly funded residential care beds through Interior Health and six private-pay residential beds.

“Our government is committed to improving the quality of life for seniors, and making sure quality residential care is available for them when they need it is a key component of this work,” says Health Minister Adrian Dix. “The completion of these thirty beds will increase the number of publicly-funded permanent residential beds for Cranbrook and area seniors to a total of 176.”

The facility will feature 61 independent living units, of which a minimum of 20 will be subsidized for seniors with low incomes thanks to grant funding with the Columbia Basin Trust.

“The Trust is excited to be part of this village in a unique way, as an investor and also by providing a grant to support subsidized housing for low income seniors,” said Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust President and CEO. “Our priority is to help ensure residents have access to housing that meets their needs, and we thank all partners involved for collaborating to move forward in this creative, effective way. Once built, this facility will have a positive impact on the lives of its residents.”

In an interview with the Townsman, Strilaeff said the partnership is a minimum of 20 years and that it’s the first time the Trust has done something like this.

“This is the first time we’ve done this, so we’re going to learn from it and if things go well, it’s something we could maybe look to put in place in other parts of the region,” he said.

Kootenay Street Village will complement Joseph Creek Village, an existing Golden Life Management seniors care facility in Cranbrook that features 222 total units, including 100 publicly funded residential care beds, two private pay residential, 28 assisted living units and 92 independent living units.

“Kootenay Street Village is built on the vision of a senior’s wellness hub creating synergies and care enhancements at both Villages with a focus on resident experience and quality,” says Endre Lillejord, Golden Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “With funded residential care, independent living, and low income housing coupled with our new and innovative health and wellness programs, Kootenay Street Village will ensure Cranbrook seniors have access to high quality care, housing, and services both within and outside our Village.”

The provincial government says it is investing $75 million to expand respite care and adult day programs to support seniors and caregivers. A $1.4 million investment has been made to support elder abuse awareness and prevention, while $2.7 million has gone towards the Alzheimers Society of B.C. to link people affected by dementia to community supports and services.