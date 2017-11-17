Border traffic. (File photo)

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

A U.S. man is now in jail after Canada Border Services Agency discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant from Washington State.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a news release Friday afternoon titled “No shirt, no service, no Canada,” saying the Tacoma man arrived northbound at the Peace Arch (Douglas) crossing in South Surrey, shirtless, and told officers he was heading to Toronto to visit friends.

The release says that during a search of a rental vehicle, CBSA found small amounts of meth.

After being returned to Blaine, officers confirmed the 23-year-old had a felony warrant from the Washington State Department of Corrections for robbery and escape from community custody, which was issued Nov. 13.

“The co-operation between three government agencies is priceless,” U.S. CBP area port director Kenneth Williams said in the release.

“CBSA, CBP and the sheriff’s office worked as a team to get this suspected criminal off the street.”

Previous story
Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage
Next story
‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

Just Posted

Waneta or Juanita? Nobody knows

Place Names: Was Waneta named after a prostitute? A mine? A Dakota chief? A lake in New York?

ATCO Wood Products up for BC Exporter of the Year award

The BC Export Awards are slated for Nov. 24 in Vancouver

Trail raises Métis flag

Louis Riel Day marked in Trail with flag raising and Kootenay South Metis banquet on Saturday

Brewery works claim more job losses

Interior Brewery Workers Local 308 says that Labatt Breweries of Canada is manipulating data to justify the loss of jobs at Creston’s 50-year-old brewery.

RDCK calls for reversal of Sinixt extinction

The board opposed a land transfer to the Westbank First Nation this week

100,000 bulbs shine bright for Lights of Hope

St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver launched its annual campaign to raise funds for equipment, research

Hammy dodges conservation officers

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Technicality leaves Burton with low fire protection rating

Residents of Burton have to pay fire insurance premiums as if they don’t have any fire protection.

Fresh baked

The Trail Pottery Club’s annual Christmas Sale begins next week at the VISAC

Riverview youth mental health centre proceeds

Replacement for Maples Treatment Centre first announced in March

Battle lines drawn over B.C. electoral reform referendum

Premier John Horgan says rural voters will be protected

Federal funding to combat guns, gangs and opioid crisis

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said illicit drugs are often main cause of guns, gangs violence

Most Read