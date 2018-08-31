Nomination period for B.C. civic election opens Tuesday

So far two sitting Trail councillors have said they will run again, and a current councillor has confirmed she is running for Mayor of Trail. (Image: Elections BC)

Local politics are sure to heat up soon with the nomination period opening Tuesday for the 2018 General Local Elections.

So far, two Trail councillor incumbents have confirmed they will seek re-election, and one sitting councillor has announced she is running for the Mayor of Trail.

Coun. Sandy Santori told the Trail Times back in April that he would “definitely” be seeking re-election in the fall.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the past four years and very proud of what we were able to accomplish,” Santori said. “I look forward to the opportunity to serve if re-elected. The city has made tremendous progress over the last four years and we see and feel a renewed vibrancy in our community. I would be honoured to be part of a team that is dedicated to continuing on our current path of success and to build on the pride of this great community.”

This week, Coun. Robert Cacchioni confirmed his intent to seek a fourth-term.

“My decision is based on the position that I want to ensure we keep moving forward as a city and not go backwards,” Cacchioni said. “With almost all major projects complete now, council needs to turn its attention to a few other priorities, these include ensuring that Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Phase 1 is completed, along with Phase 2 which includes ambulatory care and the pharmacy … Other issues that need to be worked on are infrastructure … which have been somewhat neglected when council was dealing with major construction projects.”

Earlier this year, Mayor Mike Martin announced that he would not seek a second term. Coun. Lisa Pasin confirmed in July her intent to run for the mayoral job.

Interestingly, there has never been a woman mayor in the Silver City. Notably, surrounding municipalities from Rossland to the Beaver Valley, Salmo and Nelson have all had a female sitting in the head seat at some point.

“Looking ahead, my leadership commitment as mayor will be directed towards ensuring operational excellence and viability of our existing facilities,” Pasin said. “(And) creating a long term infrastructure renewal plan including roads, sidewalks and sewer, focusing on strengthening our health care network including support for seniors, and remaining committed to economic development for our city and region.”

Two others – who are not members of the current Trail council – have contacted the Times with statements of intent to run for mayor.

They are Bryan DeFerro and Casey LeMoel.

“Four years ago at the last candidates forum, one candidate stated ‘if we don’t invest in ourselves how can we expect anyone else to.’” DeFerro said July 19.

“As taxpayers, I feel that we have more than done our part and if elected as mayor I will do my best to support any development that adds livability and value to the city. Present council has worked hard to get us to this point but as my father more than once told me, there is always room for improvement.”

LeMoel first stated his intent to run for mayor in the City of Trail on Feb. 14. He confirmed this statement to the Times on July 24.

“I am running for mayor to save the Trail taxpayer money by cutting city spending,” he said. “And to promote fairness and respect to all Trail citizens.”

The nomination period for the 42nd B.C. General Local Elections opens Sept. 4 and closes Sept. 14. After that, candidates are permitted to campaign from Sept. 22 right up until General Voting Day on Oct. 20.

New rules are in play for this local government election. Those include: campaign contributions from organizations, corporations and unions are prohibited; contributions must be collected in relation to a specific campaign and cannot be shared between campaigns; the total of an eligible individual’s campaign contributions and outstanding loans to a campaign must not exceed $1,200 in a calendar year.