Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Residents of a northeastern B.C. community say heat and power has been restored but they are still without water and there’s no indication when the earth will stop moving around Old Fort.

A slab of earth has sloughed away from a steep hillside a short distance from about 30 homes near the community.

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John.

Old Fort resident Bobbi Pardy says through Facebook messenger that crews worked through the night to restore power but the Peace River Regional District is still unsure how to get water to the community.

She says a major crack has formed on a ridge between the original slide and the community and she hopes geotechnical engineers will check it soon.

The regional district held community meetings in Old Fort and Fort St. John on Tuesday and has set up a regular water taxi service on the Peace River to link Old Fort residents to the nearby town of Taylor.

No one has been injured since the hillside began to slump early Sunday but two properties remain on evacuation order while all other Old Fort homes are on evacuation alert.

Businesses in Fort St. John are helping Old Fort residents who have chosen to stay in their homes, says Pardy.

“Save-On-Foods will box up groceries for us and we pay by credit card and somebody else will deliver it to the river boats to bring to us,” she says.

The supply lines are reassuring and Pardy says with power restored she can make bread again.

But she says the shifting earth remains a worry.

“It’s moving slowly, like lava, but every morning when we wake up and go … to the slide site, we are taken aback by how close it is getting to us.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy
Next story
Retiring farewell for Interior Health CEO

Just Posted

No easy solution to homeless camp near Trail park

The Trail Times asked various agencies what can be done to address the camps near Trail park

Trail book marks

The Trail Riverfront Centre mural was funded by Columbia Basin Trust

Learn about Warfield’s mayoral candidates

Current mayor Diane Langman is seeking re-election; Tom Milne, former councillor, is also running

Clashing fronts produce wild fall storm

Trees, power lines knocked down from Slocan valley to Trail

Books for Kids Campaign kicks off in October

Reach a Reader events in Fruitvale and Trail

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Northeast B.C. community cut off by slide has heat, power, but no answers

The slow-moving slide has carried away the only road leading to the neighbourhood south of Fort St. John

Six UBC employees allege discrimination based on disability, pregnancy

Workers go to the BC Human Rights Tribunal because they can be let go without valid reason

VIDEO: Volunteers gift new home to B.C. wildfire victim

Mennonite Disaster Services spent four months building a home, and are building three more in the region

Trudeau, cabinet should denounce mocking of Blasey Ford: advocates

Blasey Ford testified that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager

Involve Indigenous drug users in finding solutions to B.C.’s OD crisis: report

Dr. Mark Tyndall, BC Centre for Disease Control executive medical director, says drug users need access to non-toxic opioids

B.C. wine industry disappointed over USMCA-related grocery store sales changes

B.C.’s wine industry will soon lose its advantage of dedicated grocery in-store shelf space

55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

More than 3,000 athletes in 23 sports competing at event

Senior sailor leaves B.C. to sail around the world — again

Jeanne Socrates departed from Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Oct. 3

Most Read