Wet, then dry, then wet: October in a nutshell. (Photo: John Boivin)

October weather summary a yawner

No records broken, weather fairly typical for the time of year

October’s weather was— well— October-y.

Local weather forecaster Ron Lakeman issued his summary of October weather this week.

Often the report highlights records broken and weather oddities. Not so much for last month.

The first eight days of the month saw some strong systems passing over the West Kootenay, producing a few showers and thunderstorms. We saw our first below-freezing temperatures (-0.4C) on Oct. 5.

After that, we enjoyed a nearly two-week spell of sunny weather, with cool foggy mornings, but daytime heating burning that off for sunny skies by the afternoon. The warmest temperature during the month was 17.9 degrees on the 12th.

As is typical of October, the last week or so saw a lot of rain— nearly three-quarters of the months’ precipitation fell in the last nine days of the month.

“The end result was a very near normal monthly rainfall and a near normal mean monthly temperature,” Lakeman reports. “No records were broken this month.”

Mind you, broken weather records are usually unpleasant to live through, so let’s hope for a boring November as well.

Previous story
B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

Just Posted

October weather summary a yawner

No records broken, weather fairly typical for the time of year

Meet Trail’s two new councillors

Paul Butler and Colleen Jones join four incumbents and Mayor-elect Lisa Pasin

Tell the Times

Web Poll: Do you plan on taking the Silver City Stagelines bus to Kelowna?

Trail high school hosts annual Pumpkin Classic Debate

JL Crowe Secondary School hosted the 31st Annual Pumpkin Classic debate on Oct. 27

Procter or Proctor? Woodbury or Woodberry?

Place Names: Misspellings and mispronunciations

The different meanings behind organic labels

Prices for organic foods are generally higher than those that don’t sport an organic label

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

X gender identity now recognized on B.C. ID’s

Government-issued identification now offer male, female and X under gender field

Investigation into northern B.C. bus crash underway but all injured released

RCMP blame weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

No changes planned to assisted-death law, Ottawa says after dying woman’s plea

A non-profit group that advocates for the rights of dying Canadians says a Nova Scotia woman has “changed the national conversation” about medically assisted deaths in Canada

B.C. Premier’s Awards to civil servants who were key in 2017 flood, fire relief

The premier’s office says staff at the centre demonstrated outstanding performance, teamwork and dedication to public safety during both emergencies.

B.C. Liberals file conflict complaint against David Eby

NDP changing recall rules as campaigns to remove MLAs set to start

Top court rejects group’s attempt to stop B.C. referendum as campaign underway

B.C. Appeal Court Justice Gregory Fitch says there was no merit to the association’s argument that disputed the lower court’s ruling

B.C. hunters slapped with hefty fine after illegal kill

Two Lower Mainland hunters were fined $1,000 last week near Princeton.

Most Read