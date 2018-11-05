President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he leaves a rally Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Chattanooga, Tenn. With voter turnout in the U.S. expected to test record levels Tuesday, women are expected to vote in the midterm elections en masse, energized by widespread anger towards Donald Trump. (Mark Humphrey/AP)

On eve of U.S. midterms, not all women are mobilized against Trump

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives

It’s the last day of campaigning for the mid-term elections in the United States, and as in Canada, women voters and feminism are at top of everyone’s agenda.

The Democratic Party hopes to take control of the House of Representatives. The Senate is a taller order, and the number of Democratic seats up for grabs in tight races will make turnout key.

Democrats have been making a concerted effort to mobilize female voters, hoping to use President Donald Trump’s reputation for misogynist language against him.

READ MORE: All-consuming midterm battles heat up as US campaigns near the end

Polls say women prefer Democratic Party candidates in their congressional and state election races by almost two to one, but the president has a hard base of women who are ready to vote for the Republicans who back him.

They believe the president has been unfairly maligned, support Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, and resent Democrats’ treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

If Democrats take control of the House, Republicans keep the Senate, and Trump stays in the White House, passing much federal legislation in the U.S. will be almost impossible for the next two years.

The Canadian Press

Canada Revenue Agency ‘going after’ refugees: NDP MP Jenny Kwan
B.C. gangster Jamie Bacon’s trial delayed yet again till January 2019

