One dead, one injured in motorcycle accident southwest of Nakusp

Police investigating why rider lost control

A motorcycle crash on Highway 6 west of the Needles Ferry on Monday killed one rider and sent another to hospital.

RCMP E Division Traffic Services spokesperson Const. Michael Halskov says a group of riders were travelling eastbound from Vernon on Highway 6 about 15 kilometres west of the ferry on Upper Arrows Lake, about 70 kilometres southwest of Nakusp, when one rider lost control of her motorcycle and ended up in the ditch.

“In that process she was ejected from her motorcycle back onto the roadway and was run over by another motorcycle that was following,” says Halskov.

The second motorcyclist then crashed. Police and ambulance responded to the scene and the second rider was airlifted to hospital.

The B.C. Coroners Service said that the woman killed was a Red Deer, Alta., resident in her mid-50s.

The crash closed Highway 6 for about six hours.

Halskov says road conditions were good at the time of the accident, so it’s not clear what caused the rider to lose control. Police and the B.C. Coroners Service are continuing their investigation.

