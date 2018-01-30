Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Scott McFarlane charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

A gymnastics coach accused of sexually assaulting a student in Ontario has been a guest coach in B.C., this province’s gymnastics association says.

Scott McFarlane, 28, was arrested Monday and charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, luring a child under 16 years old, making sexually explicit material available to a child under 16 years of age, and indecent exposure to a child, according to Peel Regional Police.

Police said a 15-year-old girl reported earlier this year multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the coach, believed to have taken place over four years.

McFarlane has since been suspended from Gymnastics Canada and Gymnastics Ontario.

In a statement Tuesday, Gymnastics BC said McFarlane has never been a member of its group, but has worked as a guest coach at its training camps between 2016 and 17.

“We are saddened to learn of this situation,” said CEO Brian Forrester. “As the governing body for the sport of gymnastics in BC, the safety of children participating in our member clubs is the primary concern of our association.”

The statement said the group has not received any complaints related to McFarlane, but is urging anyone who may have concerns to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit from the Peel Regional Police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca or by sending a text message to CRIMES with the word “PEEL” and your tip.

