Marc-Andre Leclerc, of Agassiz (@mdre92/Instagram)

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

A search is underway in the Mendenhall Ice Field in Alaska for two missing climbers, including one man from B.C.

Alaska State Troopers said they were notified March 7 that Agassiz man Marc-Andre Leclerc, along with 34-year-old George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from climbing the Mendenhall Towers.

Since the search began earlier this week, some of the men’s gear has been located.

A chartered Coastal Helicopter with Juneau Mountain Rescue personnel and the U.S. Coast Guard are assisting with the search.

Plan was to return Wednesday

Both men are reported to be experienced climbers.

Officials said in a report this week that the pair were dropped off near the towers on March 4, and were last in communication with family and friends on March 5 after making it to the top of the towers. Leclerc took a photo and posted it to Instagram, showcasing a clear and sunny view from the top.

The two were expected to hike and ski back to Juneau along the West Mendenhall Glacier Trail with a return no later than that Wednesday.

But on Wednesday, Alaska state troopers reported a significant snow storm in the area.

“Neither individual is reportedly equipped with an SAT phone or emergency beacon,” state troopers said in a statement.

The search for both men continue.

