Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott is defending the use of Indigenous healing lodges while a debate ensues over the transfer of Tori Stafford’s killer to such a facility.

Philpott says the facilities are places “proven to provide restorative justice” for Indigenous offenders and provide the necessary security.

On Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father in expressing outrage over a Correctional Service Canada decision to move Terri-Lynne McClintic to a facility focused on healing for incarcerated Aboriginal women.

He pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reverse the decision, saying McClintic was guilty of “horrific crimes.”

Trudeau said McClintic’s security status hasn’t changed since 2014 and that officials make independent decisions.

Correctional Service Canada is declining to discuss details of its decision for privacy reasons, but Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale had asked for a review of the case.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.
Next story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

Just Posted

New Trail Rotarians

The Rotary Club of Trail meets Wednesdays at noon in the VISAC Gallery

Montrose pre-election forum draws full house

Advance polls will run Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, with general voting day on Saturday, Oct. 20

Trail meets with IRM and Teck over acid spills

The city met with IRM’s president at Teck Trail reps on Monday after third acid leak

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it to editor@trailtimes.ca

Smokies address Trail RCMP concerns

RCMP: Drug use is affecting all public facilities in Trail and surrounding communities

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

New report sheds light on people who’ve died of drug overdoses in B.C.

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.

450,000 square foot facility to be built on Tsawwassen First Nation lands

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Thomas was given a special birthday card because he was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally

Around the BCHL: Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs make three player trade

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Trump says his past accusers influence thinking on Kavanaugh

For 10 days, Trump has watched allegations of sexual misconduct swirl around Brett Kavanaugh

Most Read