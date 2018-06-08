Pilot escapes helicopter crash in Elko uninjured

The helicopter crashed after a load strap became entangled in its tail rotor

File Photo

A lone pilot who crashed their helicopter near the Elko Bridge on May 29 miraculously escaped without injury.

After crashing the pilot was able to crawl from the wreckage to safety.

According to RCMP, the helicopter company, from Cranbrook, B.C., had been contracted by the Ministry of Environment to move water barrels up onto a nearby mountainside.

Shortly after taking off to refuel, witnesses described how a load strap, with no cargo attached, became entangled in the helicopters tail rotor, causing the helicopter to crash.

The tail and main rotors were heavily damaged, however the main airframe remained intact and there was no fuel spill, and no fire was ignited.

RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and the Elko Fire Department responded to the scene, in addition to numerous motorists who had stopped to assist the pilot.

