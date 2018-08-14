PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

The prime minister is coming back to Vancouver Island, and this time he’s bringing his whole cabinet with him.

PM Justin Trudeau announced today, Aug. 14, that he will hold a cabinet retreat in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23.

According to a press release, the PM and ministers will be discussing economic growth and middle-class job creation.

“Discussions will focus on diversifying international trade, eliminating trade barriers between provinces and territories, and maintaining the integrity and security of Canada’s borders,” the press release reads.

No specific location was announced and the Prime Minister’s Office said that information isn’t yet finalized.

“I look forward to meeting with our new cabinet in beautiful Nanaimo, British Columbia,” Trudeau said in the press release. “Nanaimo is a gateway to Canada’s markets and a tourist destination known around the world. It is a perfect setting to discuss how we can promote Canadian exports, expand tourism, and diversify our trading partnerships, to continue making life better for people from Nanaimo to Corner Brook.”

RELATED: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

RELATED: Justin Trudeau welcomed at Cowichan’s forest discovery centre

RELATED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

RELATED: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo