Police investigate break-in, theft at Trail bakery

Trail RCMP officers responded to a break-in at the Pastry Shoppe on Friday

Anyone with information regarding these or other crimes can contact the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566.

It’s too soon to know if a break-in and theft from the Pastry Shoppe in downtown Trail is related to another crime that happened one block away the previous week.

Trail police responded to an alarm at the bakery, located at 1447 Bay Avenue, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday (Sept. 14).

“The rear door had been kicked in which activated the alarm,” confirmed RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich from Greater Trail detachment. “Money was stolen from the shop … The matter will be investigated until all leads are exhausted.”

Forensics teams from Nelson were called into town on Sept. 5 to investigate a break-and-enter, theft and vandalism at the Royal Theatre.

Sgt. Wicentowich said that case is ongoing.

“It is too soon to know if the two crimes are connected,” he explained. “Investigators are keeping an open mind and determine if the two are in fact connected.”

The Trail detachment has been stepping up their patrols in the Trail area, Wicentowich added.

“However, (we) ask the public to report to police any suspicious activities or occurrences in downtown Trail and their neighbourhoods.”

