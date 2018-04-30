Pins found in sausage, pepperoni bought in Nanaimo, police say

Sewing pins discovered in pepperoni and Ukrainian sausage at three separate stores in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP investigators have launched an investigation to determine who is responsible for inserting pins into meat products.

According to police, there have been three separate incidents reported to police in which Grimm’s-branded products have been tampered with at separate retailers throughout Nanaimo.

In each case a pin, similar to those used in sewing, was found inside products purchased by the general public.

The first incident occurred with products from Costco in December, when a pin was found inside pepperoni sticks, but it was not reported until March. The next tampering was discovered in February when a pin was discovered in pepperoni sticks from the Real Canadian Superstore and reported eight days later. In the third incident, a pin was discovered in some Ukrainian sausage from Fairway Market in late March and reported in early April.

So far no injuries have been reported nor have there been other tampering incidents involving Grimm’s or other brands of meat products in Nanaimo or elsewhere reported since early April.

All retailers and the manufacturer are co-operating with police and investigators believe the products were most likely tampered with while on display in the stores.

“The public needs to be especially vigilant and inspect any meat products prior to consumption and report the incident immediately to the RCMP,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

The investigation is continuing as investigators try to identify who is behind the tampering.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

