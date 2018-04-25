Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

Mission RCMP are looking for 83-year-old Ralph Whitfield Morris, a convicted murderer who escaped from Mission Institution.

Police are searching for a convicted killer who has escaped a minimum security prison in Mission, B.C.

Correctional Service Canada says staff discovered Ralph Morris was missing during a count Wednesday morning.

The 83-year-old is serving a life sentence at Mission Institution for second-degree murder and escape from lawful custody.

The correctional service says RCMP were contacted as soon as Morris’s escape was discovered and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Morris is described as 5-foot-7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having a fair complexion, green eyes and grey hair.

The correctional service says it will investigate “the circumstances of this incident.”

The Canadian Press

