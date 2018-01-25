Provincial government green-lights gypsum mine near Canal Flats.

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

The provincial government has given the green light to the proposed Kootenay West open-pit gypsum mine 12 kilometres north of Canal Flats that is expected to be in operation for nearly 50 years.

George Heyman, the Minister of Environment, along with Michelle Mungall, the Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, have issued an Environmental Assessment Certificate (EAC) to CertainTeed Gypsum Canada, which was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The ministers were satisfied with recommendations from Environmental Assessment Office, which considered key factors such as effects on surface water, ground water quality and quantity, along with effects on wildlife, archaeological resources and Aboriginal consultation.

“We are of the view that consultation has been carried out in good faith and that the process of seeking to understand potentially outstanding issues and project impacts was reasonable,” reads the Minister’s Reasons for Decision. “We area also of the view that the potential of adverse effects on the Aboriginal Interests of Aboriginal groups has been appropriately avoided, minimized or otherwise accommodated.”

It’s welcome news to residents around Canal Flats, who were hit hard economically when a sawmill closed in 2015, said mayor Ute Juras.

“I’m quite excited about it,” said Juras. “This project has been going on for a long time and I am excited that it’s moving forward, I think it will be good for Canal Flats as well.”

The proposed mine site will cover 135 hectares and is located on traditional territories of the Ktnunaxa Nation and the Shuswap Indian Band. It is expected to produce 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over a 43-year lifespan, and will replace CertainTeed’s Windermere Operations near Invermere.

It is estimated that 43-full time jobs will be created over the year and a half it will take to build the mine, which will cost $23 million. Annual operating costs are expected to reach $4.3 million. During construction, CertainTeed also estimates that 40 full time jobs will be generated in direct-supplier industries.

CertainTeed will have 17 full-time employees commute from Windermere Operations to the new mine site, however, over time the company expects those jobs to transition to employees from the Canal Flats area.

As part of the EAC requirements, CertainTeed must adhere to 21 conditions, which are legally binding, to maintain compliance. Key conditions include developing a groundwater monitoring plan, a dust management plan, a First Nations engagement and reporting plan, and a wildlife management plan.

Prior to the approval of the EAC, there was a consultation period, which was instrumental in changing a proposed truck haul route to a forest service road east of Canal Flats instead of through the village itself.

In addition to the EAC, CertainTeed must also obtain other provincial and local government permits to proceed with mine construction.

Previous story
Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations
Next story
Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Just Posted

UPDATED: Traffic delays on Highway 22 to Castlegar

Early morning collision causes long line up of traffic toward Castlegar Thursday

Snow bound in Trail

The City of Trail worked non-stop clearing Tuesday night’s pelting of snow

Skywalk snow

The city was hard at work this week removing a heavy blanket of snow

Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

National Theatre, Rossland market ,Gershwin and comedy coming up at The Bailey

UPDATED: Crashes keep Kootenay Boundary crews busy

Four-vehicle accident on Hwy 22 & semi-trailer crash at Gulch intersection Tuesday night

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Boulders ‘the size of beach balls’ crush B.C. driver’s semi

Matt Ruscheinski recounts terrifying ordeal along Fraser Canyon

Vernon skate-skier headed to 2018 Winter Games

Kequyen Lam is headed for Olympic glory

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

B.C. First Nation sues for the return of $54 million private island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

UPDATE: Jet fuel spill at heli-ski lodge north of Nakusp

The CMH Galena Lodge is situated on major feeder creek to Trout Lake

A man, a bird and a pair of skis

Rudy Kraus has been taking his bird Bill skiing at Whitewater for nearly two decades

Province approves mine near Canal Flats

Project is expected to mine 400,000 tonnes of gypsum over 43 years.

Most Read