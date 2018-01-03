Last week, the province announced that MSP (Medical Services Plan) premiums will be cut 50 per cent effective Jan. 1. (Photo by Hush Naidoo on Unsplash)

Province cuts MSP payments to start 2018

Effective Jan. 1, MSP premiums were reduced 50 per cent; income thresholds increased

The new year rang in on a healthy note, that being lesser rates for basic B.C. medical coverage.

The province announced Dec. 27 that MSP (Medical Services Plan) premiums would be cut by 50 per cent effective the first day of January.

Changes have also be made to the income threshold for full exemption from MSP premiums under the premium assistance program – individuals can now earn $2,000 more and still be eligible for the program.

Beginning Jan. 1 persons earning up to $26,000 per year will pay no premiums, and couples earning up to $29,000 per year will pay no premiums.

Single parents with two children earning up to $32,000 per year will no longer pay premiums, and couples with two children earning up to $35,000 per year are now exempt from monthly payments.

Additionally, senior couples earning up to $35,000 per year will no longer be subject to premiums.

Under the Medicare Protection Act, MSP enrolment is mandatory for all eligible B.C. residents and their dependents.

In B.C., residents pay monthly MSP rates (premiums), which help meet a portion of the costs of the province’s healthcare system. MSP covers the cost of medically-necessary insured hospital and doctor services.

The cuts mark an important step toward improving fairness from all British Columbians, Finance Minister Carole James said in the Dec. 27 new release.

“MSP premiums are unfair and place a significant burden on British Columbians,” she said. “I’m proud that we are moving away from these regressive fees and creating a more equitable system by eliminating MSP premiums entirely within four years.”

With less money coming in from MSP premiums, in November, the province established a task force to examine how to best replace the lost revenue.

The task force is comprised of respected experts in economics, law and public policy and its report is expected by the end of March 2018.

Vice suspends two top executives

After a big year; Trail sets sights on 2018

A conversation with Trail Mayor Mike Martin about the final year in council's term

December brings big snowfalls to Trail

Dry and cold sums up weather in final month of 2017

Teck investigating incident at plant

The "over-pressurization" occurred in the No. 2 Slag Furnace, confirmed Teck rep Catherine Adair

Doggone good new year

Daisy Duke is officially the New Year's day mom in Fruitvale, after delivering 9 babes on Jan. 1

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions 'a game changer' in B.C. women's health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Ex-hostage Joshua Boyle charged with sex assault, assault, forcible confinement: lawyer

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in Afghanistan in 2012 and freed in 2017

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year's Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year's Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

