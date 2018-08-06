Pushing the Envelope ride underway for Trail man

Overcoming tire challenges, Cunningham rides into Idaho

Overcoming challenges has been the backbone of Ryan Cunningham’s Pushing the Envelope Trek to Fight Cardiac Arrest.

The Trail native left Castlegar Friday as he embarked on a 2,500km bike ride to Tuscon Az., in support of the All Heart Foundation co-created by his brother Craig.

Challenges his brother overcame and the challenges faced by doctors have inspired Ryan to tackle the journey.

However, he was put to the test pretty quickly. He faced strong headwinds and a series of flats, 10 in total, before winding up his third day of riding Sunday night in Mullan, Idaho, almost 350km from his starting point.

In a Facebook post, Cunningham described his ongoing tire woes. Part of the reason for the numerous flats were the wires left behind on the highway from blow truck and car ties. Another culprit was a broken spoke that penetrated his front tire.

You can follow Ryan progress on his Facebook page Pushing the Envelope Trek to Fight Cardiac Arrest.

