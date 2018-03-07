The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Black Press Multimedia Editor Arnold Lim shared his two-month experience working on the ground at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic games.

Contact Arnold Lim at arnold.lim@blackpress.ca

 

The Opening Ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Previous story
Doping documentary’s Oscar win aids efforts to combat corruption in sport

Just Posted

Creating with clay

The Trail Potters Club studio is located in the Trail campus of Selkirk College

Early winter impacts 2017 passenger count at YZZ

From January to October passenger counts climbed at least six per cent monthly

West Kootenay blitz hands out 41 distracted driving tickets

On Friday, local police took part in a provincial-wide crack down on distracted driving

Fake U.S. cash floating around Trail

Trail police also looking for information on four recovered tablets

The Trail Smoke Eaters shut out Warriors in Game 3

Trail Smoke Eaters goalie Adam Marcoux shuts out West K Warriors, Smokies take 3-0 series lead.

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

Doping documentary’s Oscar win aids efforts to combat corruption in sport

An Oscar win for the doping documentary “Icarus” is “a great addition” to ongoing efforts to combat corruption in sport

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Most Read