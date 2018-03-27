Alexandre Bissonnette is shown in a photo from his Facebook profile page. The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Facebook

Quebec mosque shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year, Alexandre Bissonnette, pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing six men as they attended prayer at a Quebec City mosque last year pleaded not guilty Monday to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

Alexandre Bissonnette, who was handcuffed and had shackles around his ankles, entered the 12 not-guilty pleas in Quebec Superior Court,

The preliminary procedures that began Monday and resume Wednesday were struck with a publication ban.

Related: Vigil held for those killed at Quebec mosque

Jury selection is scheduled to start April 3.

The charges against Bissonnette, 28, are related to an attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in January 2017. The counts of attempted murder involve five people who were struck by bullets and a sixth charge encompasses the other 35 people present at the mosque.

Many members of Quebec City’s Muslim community were present in court Monday.

Related: Accused in Quebec City mosque shootings returns to court on murder charges

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trail area monitors spring melt
Next story
Buzz is on for beekeeping in Montrose

Just Posted

Buzz is on for beekeeping in Montrose

Montrose council is looking into establishing a beekeeping bylaw

Trail defeats Penticton in BCHL Game 7

Penticton Vees lose to Trail Smoke Eaters in best-of-seven series

Trail area monitors spring melt

After an eventful spring 2017, run off-related conditions are much more sedate this year, so far

Trail Smoke Eaters, Penticton Vees in Game 7 showdown

Trail Smoke Eaters look for win in Vees territory and capture Game 7 of Interior Division semifinal

Penticton Vees force Game 7 with big win over Smoke Eaters

Marcus Mitchell nets a hat trick to lead the Penticton Vees to a 6-1 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters

Optimism shines bright at upbeat Juno Awards show in Vancouver

Gord Downie’s brother accepted a posthumous award for the singer

B.C. woman finds cougar inside her house

She chased the cougar around her home for 30 minutes

Canadian whistleblower at centre of privacy scandal to testify in UK

He had alleged Cambridge Analytica used data harvested from Facebook users to help Trump in 2016

Are you plogging yet? Canadians are jumping on board a clean new trend

Melanie Knight in Vancouver has taken up a 30-day challenge to collect trash for 10 minutes

Canadians look to win 100-plus medals at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Canada will send 283 athletes to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, looking to mine 100-plus medals Down Under

Quebec mosque shooting suspect pleads not guilty

The man accused in the slayings at a Quebec City mosque last year, Alexandre Bissonnette, pleads not guilty

FTC is investigating Facebook over privacy practices

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook a week of privacy scandals

RCMP: Criminals use dark web to sell Canadians guns

Mounties warn of ilicit gun sales made to Canadians through dark web

Lawyer tight-lipped on alleged Stormy-Trump affair

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer won’t give evidence of alleged Trump affair

Most Read