The 9-1-1 of a vehicle fire on Columbia Gardens Road came into Kootenay Boundary just after midnight July 9. (Trail Times file photo)

Quick response keeps Columbia Gardens fire from spreading

The truck was engulfed in flames by the time regional firefighters arrived at the rural site

Quick firefighting action on Columbia Gardens Road stopped a truck fire from spreading beyond the vehicle.

The 9-1-1 came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly after midnight on Monday, reported Captain Rick Morris.

A three-man crew from Station 374 Trail and five firefighters from Montrose arrived to the rural area within 20 minutes and had the fire under control by 1 a.m.

“The vehicle was a pickup truck and the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene,” said Morris.

“The truck was parked on the side of the road in a forested area and the fire was knocked down quickly before it had a chance to spread.”

The cause remains undetermined.

