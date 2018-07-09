Quick response keeps Columbia Gardens fire from spreading

Quick firefighting action on Columbia Gardens Road stopped a truck fire from spreading beyond the vehicle.
The 9-1-1 came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly after midnight on Monday, reported Captain Rick Morris.
A three-man crew from Station 374 Trail and five firefighters from Montrose arrived to the rural area within 20 minutes and had the fire under control by 1 a.m.
“The vehicle was a pickup truck and the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene,” said Morris.
“The truck was parked on the side of the road in a forested area and the fire was knocked down quickly before it had a chance to spread.”
The cause remains undetermined.