Quick response keeps Columbia Gardens fire from spreading

The truck was engulfed in flames by the time regional firefighters arrived at the rural site

The 9-1-1 of a vehicle fire on Columbia Gardens Road came into Kootenay Boundary just after midnight July 9. (Trail Times file photo)

Quick firefighting action on Columbia Gardens Road stopped a truck fire from spreading beyond the vehicle.

The 9-1-1 came into Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue shortly after midnight on Monday, reported Captain Rick Morris.

A three-man crew from Station 374 Trail and five firefighters from Montrose arrived to the rural area within 20 minutes and had the fire under control by 1 a.m.

“The vehicle was a pickup truck and the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene,” said Morris.

“The truck was parked on the side of the road in a forested area and the fire was knocked down quickly before it had a chance to spread.”

The cause remains undetermined.