(@drguymassry/Instagram)

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

A sociology student who noticed posters in her Vancouver doctor’s waiting room featuring white and light skin-toned patients has helped write a study that suggests people of colour are mostly ignored in medical textbooks and may get inequitable health care.

Patricia Louie is now doing her PhD in racial inequality at the University of Toronto, and has analyzed over 4,000 images in four books that are widely used in North American medical schools.

She found less than one per cent of the images in one of the books featured dark skin, while the highest was five per cent in another textbook.

The findings in a study that includes a University of British Columbia sociology professor are published in the current issue of the journal Social Science and Medicine.

Louie says the textbooks feature very few images of six common cancers, suggesting medical students aren’t exposed to how some cancers shows up in dark-skinned people.

She says other research shows that although blacks are less likely than white people to get skin cancer, they’re more likely to die by the time they’re diagnosed.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’
Next story
B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Just Posted

Daisies help Trail man grant wife’s last wish

Proceeds from the daisy fundraiser will go to KBRH’s oncology unit, as a thank you from Kim Page

Lost-and-found wallet opens for Cops for Kids

Ms Enslin lost her wallet in Trail in December; she returned this week to donate to a police charity

Tell the Times

The real season has arrived for the Trail Smoke Eaters as they… Continue reading

Scarlet Sway onto next round of song competition

Voting open now and until March 7 for second round of CBC Searchlight

Trail forecasts 2018 capital spending

The City of Trail’s capital plan now accounts for 17.5 per cent of the total tax levy

VIDEO: B.C. RCMP seek man who kicked librarian

Physical altercation was caught on camera in a video uploaded to YouTube

Conservationists want emergency order to save killer whales

Several groups, such as Ecojustice and David Suzuki Foundation, sent petition to fisheries minister

Racial diversity needed in medical textbooks: study

Researchers looked at more than 4,000 images in four widely medical textbooks

B.C. moose snaps roadside selfie

BC Highway Wildlife Cam captures moose selfie and so much more

B.C. mayor says threat to light her house on fire ‘crossed a line’

Peachland’s Mayor Cindy Fortin said she contacted the RCMP after the comment was made

UBCIC adds voice to concerns of pipeline ‘man camps’

Critics say the ‘hyper-masculine’ camps increase risks of violence against women

PHOTOS: B.C. research students look to upgrade first ‘sailbot’ at sea

The original vessel launched in August 2016, but was blown off course by strong winds

Don’t post about school threats online, call police: RCMP

RCMP say there is no threat or danger and have spoken to youth who caused the situation

BCHL Today: Heavy favourites in Interior playoffs and DeBrower commits to Sun Devils

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read