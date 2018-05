Environment Canada is calling for 20 to 40 mm of rain by Friday

Rain is expected to hit the Kootenays and Boundary hard over the next few days. Web photo

Flooding in the Kootenays and Boundary is about to get worse than it already is.

Environment Canada says thunderstorms beginning Wednesday could bring between 20 to 40 millimetres of rain by late Friday to the Kootenays, Boundary, Arrow Lakes, Elk Valley and Okanagan Valley regions.

The special weather statement add rainfall could reach 15 millimetres in just an hour of storms Wednesday, while the showers will continue on Thursday and Friday.