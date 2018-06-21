RCMP attribute Christina Lake operation to missing person

UPDATE: Thursday, June 21, 2 p.m.

The reason for last week’s heavily armed tactical response operation at Christina Lake was a missing person, according a press release from RCMP issued Thursday.

Kootenay Boundary Regional RCMP issued a press release from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP in relation to the RCMP presence at Christina Lake on June 13.

The entire press release reads as follows: “Chilliwack: The RCMP is pleased to confirm the 69-year-old man reported missing has been located and he is safe and sound. Thanks to the media and the public for your assistance.”

The Gazette has reached out to RCMP at multiple detachments for more information on the nature of this missing person and the reason for tactical response. More information to come.

___

ORIGINAL: Twenty or more RCMP officers, including members of a tactical emergency response team from the Lower Mainland, were conducting a “sensitive” operation in the Christina Lake area on Thursday.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich with the Kootenay Boundary Regional RCMP detachment was on site at the operation’s incident command at the Christina Lake Fire Hall on Thursday afternoon. He declined comment at points throughout the afternoon as the operation was ongoing.

Friday morning Wicentowich confirmed the RCMP conducted a “sensitive” operation in Christina Lake on Thursday. Emergency response teams from the Lower Mainland and Kelowna were in the area, and Wicentowich said approximately 20 of those members were involved.

Grand Forks Gazette reporter Kathleen Saylors was on scene for parts of the afternoon and evening. She witnessed a road block on West Lake Drive that included four vehicles and at least four officers, all heavily armed. Later in the afternoon she witnessed a police dog and handler on the site at West Lake Drive, as well as a helicopter flying overhead.

At the time, she was advised by RCMP not to post on social media, especially photos, due to the nature of the operation. She was also advised to remain in her car as RCMP were expecting an interaction of some kind, though details were not given. She was not asked to leave the scene.

RCMP declined to comment on prevailing rumour as to the nature of the operation.

At the incident command post, Saylors witnessed a dozen or more officers and about a dozen unmarked police vehicles, in addition to a large RCMP tactical unit resembling an armoured van.

Saylors heard what sounded like at least one gunshot, though was unable to confirm that there had been gunfire.

Saylors observed that officers were no longer on site at the fire hall nor on West Lake Drive as of late Thursday evening.

No arrest was made Thursday, Wicentowich said, but he added there is “no perceived risk” to the public.

As of Friday morning, the emergency response team was no longer involved in the ongoing investigation and it had been turned over to Grand Forks RCMP, Wicentowich said.

Grand Forks RCMP declined further comment on Friday morning, but confirmed the detachment is investigating.

Grand Forks RCMP did not return requests for comment on Monday or Tuesday prior to press time to get an update on this story.