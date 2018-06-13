RCMP make drug, weapons bust in Castlegar

RCMP made a drug and weapons bust in the Castlegar last Friday afternoon.

Police say the special Castlegar and Trail Crime Reduction Unit, working with general duty officers, arrested a 39-year-old man on June 8 for possession of a controlled substance.

Later in the day they executed a search warrant for a home on 4th Street in Castlegar. Police seized controlled substances believed to be cocaine and cannabis, along with Canadian currency and prohibited weapons.

A 43-year-old male was charged and released, and will appear in court in September.

Police would like to remind the public to report suspicious activity to their local police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)