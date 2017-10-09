RCMP name Trail woman charged in drug bust

Trail RCMP have released the name of the 60-year-old woman charged with drug trafficking

(Black Press file photo)

Corrine Kohorst was arrested on Sept. 22 at a Columbia Heights residence in Trail when the Trail Crime Reduction Unit with the assistance of Castlegar Crime Reduction Unit and Regional General Investigation Section executed a search warrant.

Kohorst has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and three counts of Failing to Comply with an Undertaking.

Kohorst was already on an Undertaking with regard to a Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking investigation from the same residence in March 2017.

Kohorst remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in November.