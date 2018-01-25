All three SD 71 high schools are closed for the day. Photo by Scott Strasser.

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

  • Jan. 25, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • News

All three high schools in the Comox Valley school district are closed for the day, Thursday, Jan. 25, on the advice of RCMP.

A statement posted to the SD71 website reads as follows:

“Mark R. Isfeld, G.P. Vanier and Highland Secondary will be closed today. School District 71 received notification early this morning from the RCMP that there were indications one of our secondary schools is not safe.

We continue to work closely with the RCMP to investigate the situation and, from our findings, it has been determined to close the three high schools. This decision was made based on a thorough investigation with the RCMP and with District staff. The safety of our students and staff and the safety of parents and families come first. Whenever there is any evidence that indicates otherwise, we will act fast and make a decision quickly to ensure no one is put in harm’s way.

At this time, we cannot provide information pertaining to the danger or the hazard that was discovered by the RCMP. That matter is in the hands of the RCMP and will be dealt with through proper investigative procedures.

What we can tell you is that the system in place, the system that led the RCMP to their findings and then to swiftly and efficiently notify School District 71 is very effective. It is because of this close working relationship and the efficacy by which our reporting system operates, that allowed us to act promptly and make decisions.”

The communications advisor for the school district, Mary Lee, also spoke with members of the media earlier today to provide an update on the situation as provincial exams had been scheduled today.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Previous story
Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?
Next story
Province looking at mass notification alert system

Just Posted

UPDATED: Traffic delays on Highway 22 to Castlegar

Early morning collision causes long line up of traffic toward Castlegar Thursday

Snow bound in Trail

The City of Trail worked non-stop clearing Tuesday night’s pelting of snow

Skywalk snow

The city was hard at work this week removing a heavy blanket of snow

Rossland Winter Carnival this weekend

National Theatre, Rossland market ,Gershwin and comedy coming up at The Bailey

UPDATED: Crashes keep Kootenay Boundary crews busy

Four-vehicle accident on Hwy 22 & semi-trailer crash at Gulch intersection Tuesday night

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Taste a hint of last year’s wildfire in that merlot?

UBC researchers map smoke taint in wine grapes

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read