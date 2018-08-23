RDCK issues evacuation order for Renata to Shields Point

Order affects nine residences on the south shore of Lower Arrow Lake

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued an Evacuation Order for properties threatened by the Bulldog Mountain wildfire, stating that it is experiencing growth and is still being responded to by BC Wildfire Service.

The Evacuation Order area covers the area from Renata to Shields Point on the southern shore of Lower Arrow Lake, including Coykendahl, Brooklyn and Shields. Nine residential addresses are in the order area.

Effective immediately, residents in the Evacuation Order area must leave immediately. All affected properties are being visited by Castlegar Search and Rescue with assistance from the RCMP to ensure this information is being delivered to property owners. Transportation is available for evacuees.

Evacuees are advised to check in at the reception centre, located in the Selkirk Room at the Castlegar & District Community Complex, 2101 6th Avenue, Castlegar.

The Dedicated Emergency Text List for Renata is being implemented.

People affected by the Evacuation Order can text RENATA to 778-400-1771 to be added to a Dedicated Emergency Text List. The RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will use this list to send specific instructions to those who have signed up. Instructions could include information like where evacuees should register, where emergency social services are available, or if there is a change or if an evacuation order is lifted. This is a text-only service.

The service is free to register, but standard text message rates may apply.

The RDCK EOC will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

