Refund cheque has landed

Dan Ervin’s quest for a $354 reimbursement from Air Canada finally landed this week with a cheque the company issued by mail, dated Nov. 1. Dan never took the Sept. 2 flight out of the Castlegar airport because his kidney transplant was cancelled while he was waiting to board. Ervin wanted to thank the community for its out-pouring of support over his plight with the airline.

GUY BERTRAND

Trail Times

