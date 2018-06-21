Region under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada says conditions ripe for thunderstorms, rain and wind gusts.

Environment Canada is issuing a warning that conditions are ripe for dangerous thunderstorms in the East Kootenay region.

Lighting strikes could be seen around Cranbrook on Wednesday evening, while Environment Canada is forecasting that conditions could bring damaging wind gusts and heavy rain on Thursday.

The forecast blames a moist and unstable airmass in the B.C. Interior that could trigger thunderstorm activity, which could include heavy rainfall of up to 25 millimetres per hour of precipitation, raising flash flooding concerns.

Wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour are also possible, which can damage buildings, knock down trees and blow large vehicles off the road.

A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for northern British Columbia.

Previous story
Castlegar woman seeks return of painting she gave away
Next story
115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

Just Posted

Rossland abandons water metering; to return to flat rate

Council balks at high cost to upgrade meter service

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Castlegar woman seeks return of painting she gave away

$800 original donated to an ‘Under a Penny’ thrift store

Webster students take page from Broadway show for year-end performance

Grade 5 class proclaims newspapers, like the Trail Times, important and relevant

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Government House on Vancouver Island

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Victoria mansion

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

VIDEO: Trafalgar students shave their heads for cancer charity

Molly Thomson and Solana Lam raised approximately $1,000

Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Region under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada says conditions ripe for thunderstorms, rain and wind gusts.

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

Most Read