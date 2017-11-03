Regional directors award $172,000 contract

A key East Trail manhole on the regional interceptor line failed in early 2016

(Note: not the manhole in story. Trail Times file photo)

Regional directors recently awarded a $172,000 contract for replacement of the access point to a main sewer interceptor located in East Trail.

One of the key manholes on the regional interceptor line failed in early 2016 and was significantly leaking. Subsequent investigation identified concrete cracking and general degradation.

A temporary repair was completed, but for a long-term solution, the regional district requested further engineering consultations.

Located along the river shoreline, the manhole was constructed with the East Trail interceptor in 1973.

It is the only location in East Trail that equipment can access for interceptor operations and maintenance – such as video inspection, flushing and cleaning.

For this reason, Goren Denkovski, manager of infrastructure and sustainability, recommended reconstruction of a regional interceptor access manhole at the locale.

“The replacement was as a result of a previous failure which occurred,” Trail Coun. and Alternate Director Kevin Jolly said. “The concrete is now past its useful lifetime and replacement is recommended to prevent future failures.”

The contract was awarded to Trainor Mechanical Contractors, the lowest of two bids.