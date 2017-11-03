(Note: not the manhole in story. Trail Times file photo)

Regional directors award $172,000 contract

A key East Trail manhole on the regional interceptor line failed in early 2016

Regional directors recently awarded a $172,000 contract for replacement of the access point to a main sewer interceptor located in East Trail.

One of the key manholes on the regional interceptor line failed in early 2016 and was significantly leaking. Subsequent investigation identified concrete cracking and general degradation.

A temporary repair was completed, but for a long-term solution, the regional district requested further engineering consultations.

Located along the river shoreline, the manhole was constructed with the East Trail interceptor in 1973.

It is the only location in East Trail that equipment can access for interceptor operations and maintenance – such as video inspection, flushing and cleaning.

For this reason, Goren Denkovski, manager of infrastructure and sustainability, recommended reconstruction of a regional interceptor access manhole at the locale.

“The replacement was as a result of a previous failure which occurred,” Trail Coun. and Alternate Director Kevin Jolly said. “The concrete is now past its useful lifetime and replacement is recommended to prevent future failures.”

The contract was awarded to Trainor Mechanical Contractors, the lowest of two bids.

Work will commence once the schedule is finalized, added Jolly.

Previous story
Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

Just Posted

Time change, weather change

A reminder to turn clocks back one hour on Sunday

Community responds to Trail man’s plight

Air Canada remains silent while good hearts in Trail and Greater Area… Continue reading

JL Crowe Band fundraiser Saturday

Music will be highlighted during the event at the Trail high school, which goes 10 am to 4 pm

Regional directors award $172,000 contract

A key East Trail manhole on the regional interceptor line failed in early 2016

Sorelle Colombo, vintage-style

The annual Harvest Day Banquet at the Trail lodge was held Sunday and included vintage fashions

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Low Dose Naltrexone

Dr. Hunt: Naltrexone is a medicine that antagonizes/blocks various opioid receptors on cells

COLUMN: Election alert!

Donna Macdonald has some advice for people thinking of running for municipal office…

The Trail library is more than just books

We welcome library patrons with cards from across B.C. to access our services, writes K. Foley

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Most Read