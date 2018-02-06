Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Darreld Rayner is seen here in a beloved family picture shared with the ‘Citizen’. (Submitted)

DNA analysis has confirmed human remains found near Lake Cowichan on Dec. 22, 2017, are those of Darreld Stanley Rayner of Lake Cowichan.

The Special Investigations Unit with the BC Coroners Service announced their findings Tuesday afternoon.

Rayner was 52 years old when he went missing in May of 2007, and was the subject of a search-and-rescue operation and missing persons investigation by the RCMP.

The location of the remains near South Shore Road in Lake Cowichan was steep and secluded, requiring a co-ordinated effort between the BC Coroners Service, Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP to recover the remains for recovery and subsequent testing.

The BC Coroners Service’s investigation is ongoing.