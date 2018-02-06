Darreld Rayner is seen here in a beloved family picture shared with the ‘Citizen’. (Submitted)

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

DNA analysis has confirmed human remains found near Lake Cowichan on Dec. 22, 2017, are those of Darreld Stanley Rayner of Lake Cowichan.

The Special Investigations Unit with the BC Coroners Service announced their findings Tuesday afternoon.

Rayner was 52 years old when he went missing in May of 2007, and was the subject of a search-and-rescue operation and missing persons investigation by the RCMP.

SEE RELATED: Human remains found at Cowichan Lake

The location of the remains near South Shore Road in Lake Cowichan was steep and secluded, requiring a co-ordinated effort between the BC Coroners Service, Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP to recover the remains for recovery and subsequent testing.

The BC Coroners Service’s investigation is ongoing.

SEE RELATED: SPECIAL FEATURE: Brent Rayner remembers his dad, missing 10 years

Previous story
B.C. mayor tells ‘urban myth’ of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes
Next story
Coroner urges mandatory life-jackets in report on Tofino whale-watching tragedy

Just Posted

Trail youth centre closing

Unless another support system comes into play, the centre will close March 1.

Grad rates on upward swing in Kootenay Columbia district

In School District 20, 93 per cent of all students graduated compared to B.C.’s 84 per cent average

January snowfall highest in 36 years

West Kootenay precipitation amounted to 147 cm, or double the usual mix of rain and snow

Fancy footwork

BV skaters show their talents during Saturday Smokies game

Silver City history taking shape

Artifacts are being moved into the Trail Riverfront Centre this week

New device aims to make ‘champion’ donor kidneys: Doctor

Transplant surgeon says he aims to improve the quality of donor kidneys

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Remains found of Vancouver Island man missing 10 years

Body confirmed as Darreld Rayner

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

LETTER: Weaver fiddles while B.C.’s economic prospects burn

Skeena MLA warns of damage to B.C. investment from Green threats

B.C. mayor tells ‘urban myth’ of teen dying from fentanyl-laced vape, apologizes

Lions Bay mayor Karl Buhr is apologizing for telling a false story about a teen’s death

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Coroner urges mandatory life-jackets in report on Tofino whale-watching tragedy

Six people died after whale watching vessel capsized in 2015

Most Read