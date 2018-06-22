Remote wildfire burning near Canal Flats

While wildfire season hasn’t quite hit the East Kootenay region yet, there are still a few smaller blazes being actioned by the BC Wildfire Service.

The latest is a small seven-hectare wildfire that is burning in a remote area northeast of Canal Flats, according to the Southeast Fire Centre.

The Jack Creek wildfire is believed to be lightning-caused and was discovered on Thursday, June 21.

It is not threatening any communities or structures, according to Karlee Kachman, a Fire Information Officer with the Southeast Fire Centre.

“It is being actioned today by a unit crew and an officer, so 21 personnel total on site,” said Kachman. “They do have a helicopter assigned, but it’ll be used as needed. There was rain last night [Thursday] so it’s not super-active, but they’ll get better eyes on it and we’ll hopefully get more information later today [Friday].”

The Jack Creek wildfire is one of only a few that have sparked up on the region so far.

Crews already tackled a 47-hectare wildfire that was discovered on June 3rd, however, that fire — the Branch G White Rock fire — is under control and is being patrolled and monitored by the BC Wildfire Service.

A thunderstorm has rolled through the region over the last few days with lightning strikes across the B.C. Interior region.

Bachman says it is important that the public report any signs of wildfire, such as smoke, even if they think it’s already been reported. To call in a wildfire, dial 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.

“As we are experiencing more lightning and fire starts due to lightning, we do ask that the public remain vigilant about their own fire use at this time,” she added.

Currently, there is a Category Three — open burning — prohibition in place, however, Category Two and campfires are still permitted, according to Kachman.

The Category Three prohibition bans any fires larger than two metres high and three metres wide, the burning of stubble grass or an area larger than 2,000 square metres, or burning more than two piles at one time.

“The fire danger rating for the Cranbrook and Invermere area is moderate with pockets of high and low mixed throughout that area,” said Kachman. “We are anticipating more precipitation coming into the weekend.”