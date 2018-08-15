Renata area fires prompt evacuation alert

Three fires burning near the southern end of the Arrow Lakes have prompted an evacuation alert from the Regional District of Central Kootenay.

The RDCK has issued the alerts for nine addresses located south of Renata on Lower Arrow Lake due to wildfires.

The three fires were discovered last weekend, and include one burning east of Dog Creek, and two south of Renata Creek. The largest is about 72 hectares. All three are suspected to be caused by lightning.

BC Wildfire – Interactive Map of Current Fires

“The Southeast Fire Centre has requested an Evacuation Alert as a precaution to protect people and property in the area,” said Andrew Bellerby, Director of the RDCK Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and Regional Fire Chief. “If you are affected by the alert, please take the time now to prepare to evacuate yourself and your family should an evacuation be required.”

Under an Evacuation Alert, residents and visitors should be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice. It is recommended to prepare an emergency kit and ensure preparedness in the event that the situation worsens, and an Evacuation Order is enforced.

Updates will be provided via the RDCK website or by calling 250-352-7701.