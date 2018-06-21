A telephone scam involving people impersonating Canada Revenue Agency staff is getting aggressive in the Shuswap. (Black Press file photo)

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

Fraudsters pretending to be from the Canada Revenue Agency are getting bolder.

Chase RCMP received a report from a victim who received a phone call from a person claiming to be with the agency. The suspect told the victim they owed federal taxes and threatened the victim with arrest should they not pay the taxes immediately.

The suspect directed the victim to purchase iTunes cards to pay for their overdue taxes. After purchasing approximately $3,000 in iTunes cards, the victim gave the card information to the suspect, allowing the suspect to obtain the full value of the card.

Police say that due to technology allowing false phone numbers to be shown on call display, and because suspects are mostly from oversees countries, there is little officers can do to recover the lost money.

Chase RCMP say they have received several similar reports of the Canada Revenue Agency Fraud over the past several weeks. Police would like to remind the public that the Canada Revenue Agency does not take iTunes cards for payment and that police do not arrest people for overdue taxes.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case
Next story
RCMP attribute Christina Lake operation to missing person

Just Posted

RCMP attribute Christina Lake operation to missing person

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP are involved.

Rossland abandons water metering; to return to flat rate

Council balks at high cost to upgrade meter service

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Castlegar woman seeks return of painting she gave away

$800 original donated to an ‘Under a Penny’ thrift store

Webster students take page from Broadway show for year-end performance

Grade 5 class proclaims newspapers, like the Trail Times, important and relevant

VIDEO: B.C.’s ‘unicycle cowboy’ aspires to be rancher one day

Burklan Johnson has only ridden a horse once, but this unicyclist has big plans to become a cowboy.

Revenue Canada scam swindles $3,000 from B.C. resident

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in iTunes gift cards

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Government House on Vancouver Island

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Victoria mansion

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

VIDEO: Trafalgar students shave their heads for cancer charity

Molly Thomson and Solana Lam raised approximately $1,000

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Region under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada says conditions ripe for thunderstorms, rain and wind gusts.

Most Read