Reward offered for Alberta murder suspect believed to be in B.C.

Kevin Brown is accused in the 2006 murder of a man in Eckville, Alberta

Kevin Brown is wanted on a Canada-wide warren. (RCMP handout)

Police believe a man wanted for murder in Alberta could be in B.C., and they’re offering up to a $5,000 reward for information.

Kevin Edward Brown, 35, of Calgary is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant on a first-degree murder charge int he death of Bradley Webber.

Webber was killed the night of Oct. 24, 2006, in his fifth-wheel trailer in a small town called Eckville in central Alberta.

Almost 10 years later, the police helped charge two men.

Shayne Earl Gulka of Lacombe, Alta. was arrested in March 2016 and is now awaiting trial, while a warrant was put out for Brown.

The two are also charged with kidnapping involving another person, but police have not provided details.

RCMP are seeking information locating and leading to Brown’s arrest. Investigators believe he is in either B.C. or Alberta, as he has connections in both provinces.

Brown is described as white, 5’9”, 179 lbs., with blond hair, brown eyes, moles on his face, and a scar on his forehead. He has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on the left side of his neck, and a tribal design on his right upper arm. Police say those may have been altered or removed.

RCMP say it is dangerous to approach Brown and that if he is seen to call the police or 911.

Anyone with information is asked to make a confidential call to the RCMP Major Crimes Unit in southern Alberta at 1-844-887-6287.

Previous story
Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse
Next story
13 Russians charged in Mueller investigation

Just Posted

Teck appeals $8.25 million U.S. court ruling

In August 2016 a U.S. judge ruled Teck must pay litigation and related costs for the Colville Tribes

Year of the Dog

Feb. 16 begins Year of the Dog, according to the Chinese lunar calendar

Tell the Times

Tell the Times is a web poll question based on one of our weekly stories

Creston became Sirdar, then Creston again

Creston was formerly called Sirdar, and Sirdar was formerly Creston. Or were they?

Trail council bumps pay, others set to follow

Compensation is at the discretion of the municipal councils and can widely vary

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll

Survey suggets 94 per cent of Canadians feel journalism plays ‘important’ part

A $5 million boost for Okanagan fruit growers

The Tree Fruit Competitiveness Fund was announced to help update aging farming equipment, infrastructure

Judge rejects Canadian actress’ lawsuit against Weinstein

The Toronto actress behind the lawsuit cannot be named

B.C. snowboarder recounts Olympic experience

Carle Brenneman of Comox competed in the women’s snowboard cross Friday in Pyeongchang

Felon arrested in hallway of rural B.C. courthouse

RCMP act quickly after search

Here’s what you need to know about Chinese New Year

2018 is the year of the dog and your birth year is said to determine your personality

Wife of trucking company owner missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday diving near Puerto Vallarta

Vancouver Canucks to host Hockey Is For Everyone night next week

Signed rainbow warm-up jerseys will be available for auction at Rogers Arena and online

Most Read