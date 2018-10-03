Rossland Senior’s Centre facelift restores facade to former glory

Work on restoring the facade of the seniors centre was completed this summer, and the building looks new again. Photo: Les Anderson

After near 50 years of being hidden behind stucco, the 115-year-old ornate façade of the BC Tel building was brought back to life this summer.

In 2004, the entire building was earmarked for the wrecking ball; however, the Rossland seniors decided they wanted to save one of Rossland’s most beautiful landmarks. With the three Ps of a senior’s life – persistence, patience and perseverance — the seniors pulled off what they were told could not be done.

The 14-year project could not have been accomplished without the help of the council and staff of the City of Rossland. For the first time in 65 years, the city got behind the seniors and helped with the work and financing to see a dream come true.

Lloyd McLellan, a city councillor, spearheaded getting things moving within city hall to encourage city officials to step up and help seniors restore the old building. Since that time the seniors owe a debt of gratitude to Bryan Teasdale, Darrin Albo, Elma Hamming, and the city works crew for stepping up to work with the seniors.

Columbia Basin Trust, the New Horizons Seniors grant program, bequests from those seniors who have passed on and generous public donations were the major sources of the financing of the building restoration. RJM construction did a beautiful restoration job on the façade.

Senior’s Association President Les Anderson says his fondest day was when five seniors in their 70s and 80s carried pails of mud out of the building when the floor in the back room of the building was being restored. Sadly, three of these seniors are no longer with us, but they can now look down on the old building and smile. “Peggy Ramsey, Marion Thompson, Audrey Mann, from us to you in heaven: thank you,” Anderson said. “Pat Thomson, thank you.”

On Saturday there will be an open house tea and coffee at the Rossland Seniors centre, 1916 1st Ave. beginning at 1:30 p.m. to commemorate the new life of the old building.