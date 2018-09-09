The Trail Museum & Archives is partnering with the Heritage Branch and Heritage BC to present one of 20 provincial roundtables at the Trail Riverfront Centre, on Friday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Roundtable slated for Trail Riverfront Centre

Explore B.C.’s heritage in the context of culture and community in Trail on Oct. 12

Arts, Culture and Heritage sectors will be part of an expansive project that will explore the influences and practices of heritage to understand their values and place in the context of community life.

The Trail Museum & Archives is partnering with the Heritage Branch and Heritage BC to present one of 20 provincial roundtables at the Trail Riverfront Centre, on Friday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The community consultations will bring people together to share ideas, situations, challenges, successes, relationships, and aspirations related to heritage and other disciplines such as museums, archives, archaeology, and arts and culture.

The meetings will aim to include and acknowledge all voices, providing opportunities for community members to bring personal, local, and regional perspectives to this important provincial initiative.

“It has been 10 years since the public was last consulted in this way,” says Paul Gravett, executive director of Heritage BC. “This time, the scope of the project will be greatly expanded as we reach out to all regions of the province to examine topics ranging from the definition of heritage to its impact on local economy and the environment.”

The consultations will include a broad and diverse participation of people working and volunteering in the heritage, museums, and archives sectors, plus archaeologists, local planners, elected officials, cultural workers, and the general public. A special effort will be made to include First Nations and distinct groups that share a common identity based on self-identified social, cultural, ethnic, religious, geographic and abilities distinctions.

“Every community has its own unique story that is told through its heritage and history,” says Gravett. “In profound and subtle ways, heritage has shaped BC’s communities to what we see today. The provincial roundtables will help to shape strategic development and program delivery for years to come, ensuring heritage remains relevant, contributing to the future vitality of communities.”

If you are a West Kootenay heritage organization, employee, advocate, or volunteer or represent community that impacts or influences local heritage and culture, please contact Sarah Benson-Lord, Museum & Archives Manager, at 250-364-0829 to reserve your seat at this roundtable discussion.

Previous story
Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Roundtable slated for Trail Riverfront Centre

Explore B.C.’s heritage in the context of culture and community in Trail on Oct. 12

VIDEO: Fires near Castlegar continue to grow

The Syringa Creek Complex is made up of three fires with a combined size of almost 8,000 hectares

Overtime goal spoils Smokies’ opening night

West Kelowna Warriors rally for 4-3 overtime win against Trail

‘Ride the Riding’ highlights issues impacting local residents

Cannings completed his third annual “Ride the Riding,” cycling 411 kilometres from Naramata to Nakusp

No end in sight for B.C. labour shortfall: study

Retiring baby boomers causing demographic labour pool shift

Demonstrators hit lawn of B.C. Legislature for Global Day of Climate Action

People gathered to demand enviornmental action and celebrate the halt of the Trans Mountain Pipeline

Back on the ice: Humboldt Broncos play first regular season game since the crash

16 were killed after a crash on a Saskatchewan highway

Magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattles southern Vancouver Island

People were woken up before 6 a.m. by the shaking

Death toll nears 40 from northern Japan earthquake

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake before daybreak Thursday knocked out power and train service

Serena Williams loses game for arguing during US Open loss to Osaka

Tennis star called the umpire a ‘liar’

Helicopters holding fire that’s crossed into Canada at avalanche path

Dry and windy conditions Friday afternoon pushed the Boundary Wildfire north across the border

Mann Cup: Burrards bow again in Game 2

Fall 10-1 to Lakers in Peterborough

VIDEO: Millions of sockeye to spawn on B.C. rivers

Early estimates are that 2.2 million of those fish will make their way to the Adams River

Photogenic ‘smiling’ seal spotted on N.L beach dies, prompts DFO warning

Cause of death at Salmon Cove Sands on the Avalon Peninsula under investigation by scientists

Most Read