Roundtable slated for Trail Riverfront Centre

Explore B.C.’s heritage in the context of culture and community in Trail on Oct. 12

The Trail Museum & Archives is partnering with the Heritage Branch and Heritage BC to present one of 20 provincial roundtables at the Trail Riverfront Centre, on Friday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arts, Culture and Heritage sectors will be part of an expansive project that will explore the influences and practices of heritage to understand their values and place in the context of community life.

The community consultations will bring people together to share ideas, situations, challenges, successes, relationships, and aspirations related to heritage and other disciplines such as museums, archives, archaeology, and arts and culture.

The meetings will aim to include and acknowledge all voices, providing opportunities for community members to bring personal, local, and regional perspectives to this important provincial initiative.

“It has been 10 years since the public was last consulted in this way,” says Paul Gravett, executive director of Heritage BC. “This time, the scope of the project will be greatly expanded as we reach out to all regions of the province to examine topics ranging from the definition of heritage to its impact on local economy and the environment.”

The consultations will include a broad and diverse participation of people working and volunteering in the heritage, museums, and archives sectors, plus archaeologists, local planners, elected officials, cultural workers, and the general public. A special effort will be made to include First Nations and distinct groups that share a common identity based on self-identified social, cultural, ethnic, religious, geographic and abilities distinctions.

“Every community has its own unique story that is told through its heritage and history,” says Gravett. “In profound and subtle ways, heritage has shaped BC’s communities to what we see today. The provincial roundtables will help to shape strategic development and program delivery for years to come, ensuring heritage remains relevant, contributing to the future vitality of communities.”

If you are a West Kootenay heritage organization, employee, advocate, or volunteer or represent community that impacts or influences local heritage and culture, please contact Sarah Benson-Lord, Museum & Archives Manager, at 250-364-0829 to reserve your seat at this roundtable discussion.