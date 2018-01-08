Fernie SAR. File photo

SAR extract stranded biker near Alberta border

The man was found by helicopter, partially buried under his bike in a small avalanche.

Search and Rescue teams in the Elk Valley were tasked early this morning to search for a missing timber biker in the Tent Mountain area, close to the Alberta border. The search was first initiated by Alberta Search and Rescue after the man called for help at approximately midnight last night.

Both Fernie and Sparwood Search and Rescue responded by sending snowmobiles into the Corbin Road area while a CDFL (helicopter longline) team was dispatched to investigate the last known point of the individual, established via cellphone ping.

The man, a 43-year-old from Lethbridge AB, was found by helicopter close to his last known point, partially buried under his bike in a small avalanche. He was hypothermic but otherwise apparently unharmed.

He was transferred to Alberta Health Services in the Crowsnest Pass.

