Saskatchewan school shooter gets life in prison

Members of the RCMP stand outside the La Loche Community School in La Loche, Sask. Monday, Jan. 25, 2016. A sentencing hearing is expected for a young man that killed four people at a home and school in northern Saskatchewan. Two teenage brothers along with a teacher and a teacher’s aide died in the January 2016 shooting in La Loche, Sask.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A young man who killed four people and injured seven others in shootings at a school and a home in northern Saskatchewan has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole for 10 years.

The shooter, who was weeks away from his 18th birthday when he killed two teenage brothers, a teacher and a teacher’s aide in La Loche, Sask., was sentenced as an adult.

Judge Janet McIvor called the shootings “senseless” and “coldly horrific.”

McIvor said the events of January 2016 have had a great impact in the northern community with fewer teachers willing to work there and an increase in substance abuse and suicides.

The shooter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

The young man, who is now 20, apologized to his family before he was sentenced in Meadow Lake, Sask., today.

