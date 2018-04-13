School District 8 plans to move from its current office building on Johnston Road to Central School by the end of the year. Tyler Harper photo

School District 8 hopes to sell off properties

Ten properties, which include the sites of former schools, are on the cutting block

Former schools, empty land and park space are among the properties School District 8 intends to sell off as it looks to cut costs.

SD8 announced earlier this month it would part ways with 10 properties, provided the district is given approval by the Ministry of Education.

District chair Lenora Trenaman said SD8 currently has $83 million in deferred maintenance costs. Deferred maintenance refers to a value set by ministry auditors on the cost of future infrastructure needs such as window and roofs that will eventually need to be replaced.

Deferred maintenance shouldn’t be confused with operating cost, which for example is money spent to keep the lights on.

“We have a lot of empty space. It costs us to keep and maintain all of these buildings,” said Trenaman. “We don’t get enough capitol dollars annually to ever be able to meet the full needs of that deferred maintenance. The impact of that is we have to then utilize more of our operations dollars to provide for those needs, which basically if we can reduce our costs we’ll have more operating dollars to provide services for our students.”

The properties include:

The district office on Johnstone Road, which is the site of a former school. SD8 staff intend to temporarily relocate to Central School by the end of the year, although a permanent home for the district office hasn’t yet been decided on.

Secretary-treasurer Kim Morris referred to the 2016-2024 Facilities Plan, which cited a decline of 2,000 students between 1996-97 and 2016 as well as over 1,700 empty classroom seats. With that in mind, Morris said, it doesn’t make sense for the district office to remain where it is.

“We try to divest ourselves of any buildings that don’t have school district programs or students and try to fill up the buildings that do have those programs and students so that we’re making the most efficient use of our space as we can,” said Morris.

The former AI Collinson Elementary School on Highway 3A north of Nelson, which closed in 2008. The school is the current home of Ecole des Sentiers-Alpine, which is not part of SD8.

The former Gordon Sargent Elementary School, which is adjacent to Nelson’s Lions Park and also closed in 2008. It currently houses The School House Early Care and Learning Centre.

Kin Park in Creston.

The land on which tennis courts and the swimming pool reside in Salmo.

A former maintenance yard in Crawford Bay.

The former Yahk Elementary School, which closed down in 2016 because of falling enrolment.

Parcels of land in Yahk, Ymir and Retallack. That land however may be required to revert to the Crown.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Castlegar hosts emotional vigil for Humboldt Broncos

Just Posted

Couple charged in Fruitvale incident plead not guilty

A couple charged in an incident that started in Fruitvale on Tuesday, April 3 pleaded not guilty.

Jaws used in two Trail car accidents

Regional firefighters responded to two separate vehicle incidents on Wednesday

Some movement towards improving Trail bus exchange

Public transit is a regional service; the city wrote to the RDKB in November 2016

Goose Creek, Ginol’s Landing, and Granite City revisited

Emma Ginol was so determined to make Ginol’s Landing a sternwheeler stop, she fired at a ship

Kootenay Sea Cadet moves on from corp

April 3 was an important day for Chief Petty Officer Second Class… Continue reading

‘It’s past a nightmare:’ Father of Humboldt crash survivor recalls carnage

A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed into a truck en route to Nipawin for a game Friday night killing 15

VIDEO: Castlegar hosts emotional vigil for Humboldt Broncos

More than 600 people came out to show support for the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident.

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Most Read