20-year-old Ryan Shtuka was reported missing in the resort town of Sun Peaks Feb. 17 after he failed to show up for work. His parents, Heather and Scott Shtuka, have travelled from Beaumont, Alta. to conduct daily searches for their son in the months since his disappearance. (Image credit: Wikimedia Commons/B.C. RCMP)

Search continues as missing Sun Peaks man’s family returns home

The family of Ryan Shtuka returns to Alberta without their son

It’s been more than five months since Heather Shtuka and her husband Scott arrived in Kamloops to look for their missing son, Ryan.

This past Tuesday they made the tough decision to return home to their two other children without the knowledge of what happened to their son.

Since Ryan disappeared from Sun Peaks in the early morning hours of Feb. 17, more than 1,000 volunteers have spent hours combing the ski hill, holding vigils and fundraisers to support the Shtuka family. Some of the volunteers have even returned more than once to search for the 20 year old.

Shtuka’s two daughters are graduating this year, one from high school and the other from university and according to Heather’s Facebook page, she has decided to return to Alberta to spend time with them.

RELATED: Weekend search for Ryan Shtuka planned

When Shtuka and her husband came to Sun Peaks to look for their son they said they would not leave until he was found, but as the months wore on they made the decision to return home, but not without thanking those who had helped look for Ryan. The Shtuka’s created a video in honour of the volunteers who spent countless hours searching.

“Without all of you, none of this would be possible. Each of you have shown that love is not limited by blood. That you can make a difference. You have proven that an investment in others, far and wide, yields great dividends. That is the legacy I want for my son. For all of my children,” Heather wrote on Facebook.

Ryan is believed to have left a party on Burfield Drive at about 2:10 a.m., or possibly 1:30 a.m. and walked to the village centre for something to eat.

RELATED: Search for Ryan Shtuka in Sun Peaks continues

Over the months the Shtuka’s have organized volunteer shuttles from Edmonton, Alta., operated bobcats to dig in the snow and canvassed the area in search of surveillance videos from people’s homes; however they have turned up empty handed.

The search for Ryan continues, as the video reaches more than 100,000 views, 1,500 shares and garnered over 100 comments.

It appears Ryan will not be forgotten as social media users share his story and donate in his name to a GoFundMe which currently sits at more than $90,000.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Just Posted

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

Music, market and Canada Day in Trail this weekend

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 28 to July 4

Teck donates $700,000 to Rossland Museum

Teck’s donation is in direct support of the development of a replica mine experience at the centre

Have a favourite business in the Trail district?

The TCOC encourages the community to nominate for the 2018 Business Excellence Awards

Love Trail history?

The Trail Museum and Archives is looking for volunteers

Penticton Coun. Konanz makes federal bid for Conservative Party

She announced on Facebook in April that she would not be seeking re-election for council

VIDEO: Okanagan storm could have been deadly

Blaine Smith says if he’d been sleeping in his cabin on Sunday he would have been killed.

Banner season for the BCHL

League record 153 players earn university scholarships

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Most Read