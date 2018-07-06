Search to resume for missing kayaker

Woman, 56, missing on Slocan River

A search and rescue crew will return to the Slocan River on Saturday, July 7, to resume the search for a 56-year-old female kayaker who disappeared in swift water in late June.

The incident began on the evening of June 27 when New Denver RCMP were advised of an overdue kayaker.

Police were told a woman had set off down the Slocan River from the Village of Slocan and was supposed to be picked up in the area of Perry’s Bridge.

“Search and Rescue were immediately activated and attended the area and commenced the search that evening,” stated a Nakusp RCMP release. A search and rescue team based out of Castlegar used jet skis to search the river. The search for the kayaker continued the next day with their swift water team, ground teams as well as a helicopter. On the afternoon of June 29, search and rescue called off the search.

Numerous items belonging to the kayaker were located during the search, including the kayak. On July 5, the RCMP helicopter as well as a helicopter from Search and Rescue flew up and down the river and were not able to find the missing woman.

RCMP issued a release Friday, stating, “It is important that everyone entering onto any body of water to be aware of the hazards and to take all safety precautions they can. This is including wearing life jackets, letting people know where you are going and what time you are expecting to return.”

The identity of the missing woman has not been released.

