Sears Canada to liquidate remaining stores

The move will put roughly 12,000 people out of work

Sears Canada has received court approval to liquidate all its remaining stores, putting 12,000 employees out of a job.

Ontario Superior Court heard Friday that despite weeks of discussion, no viable buyer has been found.

Justice Glenn Hainey approved Sears Canada’s motion to liquidate its remaining 130 stores and said he was satisfied there was no viable alternative.

The embattled retailer sought protection from its creditors in June.

A buyer group led by Sears Canada executive chairman Brandon Stranzl had been in discussions to purchase the retailer and continue to operate it. But a lawyer for Sears Canada told the court that although it had remained optimistic, no executable transaction exists.

Sears Canada closed 20 stores in June.