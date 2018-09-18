Ledcor Construction Ltd. was selected as the general contractor overseeing construction and new electrical in the KBRH $19-million emergency department upgrades.

Second hospital road part of plan, says Trail mayor

Martin was in Whistler last week for the UBCM; city delegation met with health ministry

Trail Mayor Mike Martin has clarified the city’s delegation did, in fact, raise the matter of a second hospital access road while meeting with the Minister of Health last week.

“In the context of the province advancing the next two phases of the Sustainability Plan which, in our view, would then secure the future of the hospital for many years,” Martin emphasized. “We did again raise the matter, both verbally and in our briefing note.”

Related story here: KBRH $19-million renovations

Related story here: Wildfire re-surfaces need to second KBRH access road

Martin was attending the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM) conference in Whistler last week when a wildfire was sparked behind Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH). The blaze forced closure of the only road to the hospital, with the exception of essential medical staff and emergency personnel.

“There is a well understood linkage between the city advancing the construction of the second access road and the province providing long term certainty of our hospital through the advancement of the total Sustainability Plan (Emergency, Ambulatory Care and Pharmacy upgrades),” he clarified. “Advancing all three elements of the Sustainability plan would provide us with that certainty and allow us to have the comfort to proceed with another significant capital project.”

Regarding renovations to the KBRH emergency, which are soon to break ground, as well as future upgrades, Martin said talks with the province were positive.

“We met at the UBCM with the Minister of Health to talk about the capital project now underway and to lobby further for Phase II improvements (Ambulatory Care and Pharmacy), including the addition of a second floor over the new Emergency Department, that would appear to make operational and financial sense at this time as part of completing the entire project,” he explained.

“The province was very receptive and it is hoped that the necessary commitment to proceed with the full KBRH project, which has now been flagged as the highest priority within the IHA’s capital plan, will proceed in a timely manner.”

In support, the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Board has agreed to provide the local share of funding, Martin added.

“So we hope that an announcement will be forthcoming. This would then put the ball squarely in the next council’s court as far as finalizing the design and coming up with the necessary funding for the project to proceed.”

Previous story
Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue over negligence

Just Posted

Second hospital road part of plan, says Trail mayor

Martin was in Whistler last week for the UBCM; city delegation met with health ministry

Syringa Creek fire ‘being held’

The fire has burned 3193 hectares; Deer Creek fire is also “being held” at 3849 hectares

List of civic election candidates in Trail area

The nomination period closed Friday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

Field set for Greater Trail municipal elections

Mayoral races in Warfield, Trail, Montrose and Fruitvale

Police investigate break-in, theft at Trail bakery

Trail RCMP officers responded to a break-in at the Pastry Shoppe on Friday

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue over negligence

‘Baby Mac’ was only 16 months old when he died in a Vancouver daycare

Syrian family can, finally, feel safe after settling in B.C.

Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity White Rock meets sponsored family for the first time

1st private moon flight passenger to invite creative guests

The Big Falcon Rocket is scheduled to make the trip in 2023, SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced at an event Monday at its headquarters near Los Angeles.

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ triumph at Emmys

In a ceremony that started out congratulating TV academy voters for the most historically diverse field of nominees yet, the early awards all went solely to whites.

Korean leaders meet in Pyongyang for potentially tough talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in began his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

Russia blames Israel for plane shot down by Syrian missile

A Russian reconnaissance aircraft was brought down over the Mediterranean Sea as it was returning to its home base inside Syria, killing all 15 people on board.

Vancouver park board passes motion to learn Indigenous place names

The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park is now up for debate as the city’s park board confronts its colonial past and pursues reconciliation.

Champ golfer from Spain killed in Iowa; suspect charged

Police said Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead Monday morning at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

Most Read