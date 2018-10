Few details as traffic reduced to one lane

Castlegar RCMP are on the scene of a traffic accident between Castlegar and Trail.

Police responded at about 2:30 p.m to a report of a jack-knifed semi on Highway 22, says Sgt. Darren Oelke.

Reports say the accident was near China Creek. There’s no word of injuries at this time.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane while the accident is dealt with.

There’s no word on how long the traffic reduction will be in place.