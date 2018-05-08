Setting-up Silver City Days

SHERI REGNIER
Trail Times
The annual festivity launches tonight with the Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year Award
Kootenay Outdoor Producer Co-op has made a conditional offer
The centre’s first lightning-caused fire was sparked at Syringa National Park on Friday
Rivervale Improvement District issued water quality advisory
Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie
Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo
Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension
Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash
That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census
Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement
Fifty-one schools across the province to benefit from new program
New ban makes British Columbia second province in Canada to end the practice
$1.14 million was more than winner Andrew Wilkinson’s budget
The Boundary is preparing for more flooding later this week.
8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN
The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd
Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year
2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030
